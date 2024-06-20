Explained | How extreme heat threatens health and safety

Some people are more vulnerable, including young babies and older people, as well as people who must stay active or are more exposed, such as homeless people.

Existing conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, as well as diabetes, can also heighten risk - and be exacerbated by heat.

Many countries do not record heat as a specific cause of death, which means we do not have statistics to gauge this risk on communities.

However, a 2021 study in The Lancet estimated that just under a half-million deaths can be attributed to excess heat every year - a conservative count that lacks data from many low-income countries.

Many in Europe fear a repeat of the 2022 summer, during which heatwaves killed an estimated 61,000 people, scientists said.

The risks will continue to rise as climate change pushes global temperatures even higher in coming decades.