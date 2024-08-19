Explained | How Trump would crack down on US immigration in a second term

Trump has said he would restore his 2019 "remain in Mexico" program, which forced non-Mexican asylum-seekers attempting to enter the United States at the southern border to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their cases. The program was terminated by President Joe Biden, a Democrat who ended his faltering reelection campaign last month, making Vice President Kamala Harris the nominee. Biden defeated Trump in 2020, pledging more humane and orderly immigration policies, but struggled with record levels of migrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border illegally.

Trump also would reinstate the Covid-19-era Title 42 policy, which allowed US border authorities to quickly expel migrants back to Mexico without the chance to claim asylum, he told Time magazine in an interview.

He would use record border crossings and trafficking of fentanyl and children as reasons for the emergency moves, Time reported, citing comments from advisers.

Trump has said he will seek to detain all migrants caught crossing the border illegally or violating other immigration laws, ending what he calls "catch and release."

Trump focused on building a wall on the US-Mexico border during his first term and has pledged to close gaps in the border wall if elected. His administration built 450 miles (725 km) of barriers across the 1,954-mile (3,145-km) border, but much of that replaced existing structures. Trump criticized a new Biden asylum ban rolled out in June and pledged to reverse it during a campaign event in Arizona. Trump said the measure would not adequately secure the border, even though it mirrored Trump-era policies to deter would-be migrants. Trump also said at the campaign event that he would consider using tariffs to pressure China and other nations to stop migrants from their countries from coming to the US-Mexico border.