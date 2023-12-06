Explained | How would Canada's proposed oil and gas emissions cap work?

Canada plans to unveil a framework for its long-awaited oil and gas emissions cap at the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the only major only-producing country developing such a policy.

Here are details of what it is expected to entail, and what it will mean for the fossil fuel sector:

What is the oil and gas emissions cap?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first promised a cap that would limit oil and gas emissions during his 2021 re-election campaign. It is a key part of Canada's pledge to cut greenhouse gas 40-45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and no other sectors of the economy faces such a cap.

The government will table a framework for the cap at COP28, which runs till Dec. 12, ahead of draft regulations next year.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault described the framework as a "plain language document" that would give the main elements of the regulations.

Ottawa plans to set an upper limit for oil and gas emissions that will shrink over time, but has not yet said what the limit will be or how it would be regulated. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said last month the government wanted to achieve the biggest emissions cuts possible without shutting in production.

But Canada's main oil province Alberta is strongly opposed to the emissions cap, arguing it would limit production.