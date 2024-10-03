Explained | Iran's main nuclear facilities, long in Israel's sights

Iran's nuclear programme is spread over many locations. While the threat of Israeli airstrikes has loomed for decades, only some of the sites have been built underground.

The United States and the UN nuclear watchdog believe Iran had a coordinated, secret nuclear weapons programme that it halted in 2003. The Islamic Republic denies ever having had one or planning to have one.

Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities in exchange for relief from international sanctions under a 2015 deal with world powers. That pact fell apart after then-President Donald Trump pulled out the United States in 2018 and Iran started abandoning the restrictions the next year.

Iran has been expanding its uranium enrichment programme ever since, reducing the so-called "breakout time" it would need to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear bomb to a matter of weeks from at least a year under the 2015 accord.

Actually making a bomb with that material would take longer. How long is less clear and the subject of debate.

Iran is now enriching uranium to up to 60 per cent fissile purity, close to the 90 per cent of weapons grade, at two sites, and in theory it has enough material enriched to that level, if enriched further, for almost four bombs, according to a yardstick of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN watchdog.