Explained | Relations between Taiwan and the United States

Taipei: Taiwan should pay the United States for its defence as it does not give the country anything, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Here are some facts on the relationship between Taiwan and the United States:

History and current state of defence ties

During the height of the Cold War, Taiwan hosted US military bases and the two had a Mutual Defence Treaty. In 1979, the United States severed official relations with the government in Taipei and instead recognised the government in Beijing. The defence treaty was terminated too.

Post-1979, the US relationship with Taiwan has been governed by the Taiwan Relations Act, which gives a legal basis to provide the Chinese-claimed island with the means to defend itself but does not mandate that the US come to Taiwan's aid if attacked.

While the United States has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether and under what circumstances it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, US President Joe Biden has said he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan.

The US does maintain some military personnel in Taiwan for training purposes, and Taiwan sends its F-16 pilots to be trained at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Senior Taiwan defence officials also visit the United States, and intelligence sharing takes place too.