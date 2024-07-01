Explained | The legal troubles of former US President Donald Trump

The US Supreme Court's decision in February to hear Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity delayed his federal election subversion trial and its ruling on Monday raises fresh questions that may further delay it.

Indeed, the ruling could affect Trump's defense in three criminal cases in which he has argued that he cannot be prosecuted for official acts he took as president, even as the Republican seeks a return to the White House.

The court's decision will not affect the case in New York, where Trump faces sentencing next month after being convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star.

Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing, is unlikely to face trial in any of the remaining cases before squaring off with Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 US election.

Here is a look at the major legal cases facing the former US president: