Explained | Titanic law helps ship owner limit bridge collapse liability

‘Very Unusual’

“It’s a very unusual casualty in one respect, particularly because of this footage of the whole bridge falling down,” Davies said. “But in many ways, it’s not unusual, because ships collide and there’s damage and there’s injury all the time.”

Lawrence B. Brennan, an adjunct professor of law at Fordham University School of Law in New York and an expert on admiralty and maritime law, said he assumes the Dali’s operator will shortly begin a proceeding in the US under the 1851 law, which was cited by the Titanic’s owner in a Supreme Court case more than a century ago.

The ship owner’s insurance would help the company through the legal risks. About 90% of the world’s ocean-bound cargo is insured by an arm of the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs, which oversees the 12 major mutual insurance associations for ship owners.

A key to determining any insurance claims will be proving whether the accident was caused by negligence, and if so by whom, or mechanical failure, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The ship is insured by the Britannia Protection and Indemnity Club, which is a mutual insurance association that’s owned by shipping companies. It’s one of the dozen clubs that make up the International Group of P&I Clubs.

Bloomberg Intelligence also said Maersk may not be liable as the Danish company had no crew on board and the ship was operated by a charter company.

“Maritime insurance will likely cover some of the costs, yet uncertainty around the total liabilities and who will pay for them will likely weigh on Maersk’s spreads in the near term,” said Stephane Kovatchev, a credit analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.