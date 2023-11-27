Explained | What are the details of the Israel-Hamas hostage deal?

When did the deal start and can it be extended?

The truce began at 7 am (0500 GMT) on Friday. If not extended, it is due to end some time on Tuesday.

The pause can be extended by a day for each additional batch of at least 10 hostages released by Hamas.

An Israeli official would not say when precisely the truce would expire, telling Reuters that "it's a fluid situation".

To secure an extension, the official said that Hamas had to produce a new list of hostages it proposed to release and that this had to be approved by Israel. In return, Israel would free three times the number of Palestinian prisoners.

The official said the exchange process could last for a maximum of four days beyond the four days initially agreed, based on an Israeli calculation that there were 100 women and children held in Gaza. If that took place, the deal could last until Saturday, Dec. 2.

From the start, Israel provided a list of 300 Palestinians it said it was ready to release in return for a total of 100 hostages.

What happens when the truce ends?

According to an Israeli cabinet decision, Israel is committed to resuming its offensive against Hamas in Gaza immediately once the truce expires.

Hamas said when details of the agreement were announced that its "fingers remain on the trigger" throughout the truce.

How is the deal being implemented?

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is working in Gaza to facilitate the release of hostages, Qatar said.

Hostages have been transported through the Rafah crossing to Egypt, the only country apart from Israel to share a border with Gaza. In return, Palestinians have been released from Israeli jails and taken to Jerusalem and Ramallah, the West Bank city which is home to the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority.

During the truce, trucks loaded with aid and fuel have crossed into Gaza, where 2.3 million people have been running out of food and many hospitals have shut down in part because they no longer have fuel for their generators.

Qatar said that an operations room in the Qatari capital would monitor the truce and the exchange and that it had direct lines of communication with Israel, the Hamas political office in Doha and the ICRC. Doha has helped iron out glitches, including working to resolve concerns raised by both sides over lists of those being freed.