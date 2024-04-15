Explained | What are the top issues as Solomon Islands holds national elections

Sydney: The Solomon Islands holds a national election on April 17, the first since Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare signed a security pact with China that prompted concern from the United States and South Pacific neighbours.

Sogavare has pledged closer ties with China, which has built infrastructure since Solomon Islands switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, while opposition parties favour ties with Western aid donors including Australia, and pledge to fix a broken health system.

The national elections were delayed from 2023, after Sogavare said he wanted to focus on the Pacific Games, hosted in stadiums donated by China.

Background

Located 1,600 km (900 miles) northeast of Australia, Solomon Islands has a population of around 700,000 across an archipelago of six main islands: Choiseul, Guadalcanal, Makira, Malaita, New Georgia and Santa Isabel.

Elections for the national parliament and provincial assemblies will be held on the same day.

Polling booths open at 7 am (2000 GMT, April 16) and close at 4 pm (0500 GMT), with an alcohol ban in place for a week. A campaigning blackout starts April 16.

The 50 members of the national parliament are elected for a four-year term. The prime minister is selected after polling day by a vote of newly elected lawmakers, a process that can take several weeks.