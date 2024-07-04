Explained | What happens next in the EU investigation into Chinese EVs?

The European Commission has held technical talks with Chinese officials and said that any negotiated outcome must effectively address the injurious subsidies.

After the announcement of provisional duties in the EU official journal, detailing the ongoing investigation and its findings, interested parties such as China and EV producers have until July 18 to comment. They can also request a hearing.

The Commission already visited more than 100 sites of automakers in China and Europe and done the bulk of its investigation.

Its final report generally reads as a confirmation of its provisional findings, with possible adjustments following comments received.

Definitive duties are often a little lower than the provisional rates, reflecting an acceptance of some of these arguments.

One new element will be Tesla's request the Commission calculate a separate duty rate for it.

The largest EV exporter from China to Europe will want to have a lower rate than the 20.8 per cent for companies that have cooperated with the investigation, a group it is in.

As an alternative to duties, exporters can commit to selling their products at or above a minimum price. Chinese exporters agreed such an undertaking in the case of solar panels a decade ago. However, cars are not commodities, so it is hard to see how a minimum price could be applied.