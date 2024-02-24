Explained | What we know so far about the Spanish apartment block fire

Madrid: A fire that swept through an apartment complex in the Spanish city of Valencia, killing at least 10 people, has prompted comparisons with London's 2017 Grenfell Tower inferno and raised concerns about fire safety standards and cladding materials. Here is what we know so far about the fire, which broke out on Thursday evening, and the damage it has caused.

How did the fire start?

Authorities are investigating what caused the fire and where exactly in the building it broke out, but according to a sequence of videos posted on X by user @estella_carlos, the left corner balcony on the ninth floor of the taller of two towers was in flames at 5:37 pm (1637 GMT) on Thursday.

The blaze spread to the balcony right below within two minutes, and another 11 minutes later almost all the left side of the building and the top of the central part were ablaze.

At 6:22 pm, the fire had spread to the adjoining smaller tower.