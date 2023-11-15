Explained | What's going on in Myanmar and why it matters to India

Anti-junta fighters from the Chin state are also attempting to control part of Myanmar's border with India. The Chin National Front (CNF) successfully took over two military outposts along the border, leading to 42 Myanmar soldiers illegally crossing into India, where they were caught by security forces in Mizoram.

The Myanmar military is already grappling with a nationwide uprising by the People's Defense Force, a pro-democracy resistance organisation. Acting president Myint Swe expressed concerns about Myanmar being in critical condition, risking a split if the military fails to manage the ongoing fighting.

The influx of refugees from Myanmar into Mizoram, along with close ethnic ties between the Chin ethnic group and the Kukis in Manipur, raises concerns about tensions spilling over into India's northeast. Meitei militant groups from Manipur operating in Myanmar's Sagaing Region further complicate the situation and may have implications for Manipur.

Since the 2020 coup, more than 30,000 Myanmar nationals, including over 40 ousted federal and state lawmakers from the National League for Democracy (NLD), have sought shelter in Mizoram. Over 2,000 Myanmar nationals have sought refuge in the Champhai district alone. The refugees, supported by churches and NGOs, have received assistance from the state government, with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressing solidarity and defying the central government's directive to push back the refugees due to shared ethnic ties and the humanitarian crisis.

(With agency inputs from DHNS and Reuters)