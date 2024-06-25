Explained | Who in Iran seeks the presidency after Raisi's death?

Iranians will choose between mostly hardline candidates in an early presidential election on June 28 following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

Only six candidates from over 80 hopefuls survived screening by the hardline Guardian Council, a panel of clerics and jurists which is overseen by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of state.

The president, who runs the government day-to-day and has a particular responsibility for Iran's struggling economy, ultimately answers to the Supreme Leader.