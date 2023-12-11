Explained | Why China, the Philippines keep fighting over tiny shoal

Why is this significant for both sides?

China's repeated attempts to blockade the Second Thomas Shoal, located less than 200 nautical miles from Philippines'' province of Palawan, has made the submerged reef a flashpoint for conflict between Manila and Beijing.

Philippine officials and security experts fear Beijing is plotting to take over the shoal and militarise it as it did with Mischief Reef, which lies just 25 miles from the shoal.

"The shoal is a good site for a military base and China has the money to turn it into one," said Jonathan Malaya, a senior official at the Philippines' National Security Council. "That's why they wanted it."

China, which has deployed vessels to patrol there, has repeatedly called on the Philippines to tow away the ship based on what it says was a "promise" made by Manila, but Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr denied such a pact existed. If there ever were such a deal, he was rescinding it, he said.

Jay Batongbacal, a Manila-based expert on maritime law, has said Second Thomas Shoal is not only close to the Philippines, but is also close to the sea lines of communication passing through the Palawan passage, making it an ideal extension of Mischief Reef.