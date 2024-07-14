Home
FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as 'subject involved' in Trump rally shooting

Reuters
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 06:09 IST

Washington: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Crooks, who was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was registered as a Republican, according to the state's voter records.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday that the airspace over the Bethel Park was closed "effective immediately" for special security reasons.

Published 14 July 2024, 03:54 IST
