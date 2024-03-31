Fire at Indonesian ammunition depot extinguished, military says

Bogor, Indonesia: A massive fire at an ammunition depot near Indonesia's capital was extinguished early on Sunday and the military was sweeping nearby residential areas to collect materials that had possibly flown out during explosions, a military official said.

The fire broke out on Saturday at a military ammunition depot in Bogor, on the outskirts of Jakarta, at around 6:30 pm (1130 GMT), causing a series of loud explosions and sending flames and smoke into the night sky. The military said no one was killed or injured.

The blaze was extinguished at around 3:45 am on Sunday, said Mohammad Hasan, the military commander for Jakarta.