Daytime fire at Istanbul nightclub kills at least 27 people

At least 27 people were killed when a fire broke out during daytime renovation work at a nightclub in central Istanbul, the city governor's office said on Tuesday.
Firefighters and other first responders surrounded the charred and smoking entrance to the club, which occupies two floors underneath a 16-storey residential building in the city's Gayrettepe district.
One additional injured person was in critical condition at a hospital, the governor's office said.
Three prosecutors are investigating the blaze and five people were ordered to be detained, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.
