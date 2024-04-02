JOIN US
Homeworld

Daytime fire at Istanbul nightclub kills at least 27 people

Three prosecutors are investigating the blaze and five people were ordered to be detained, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.
At least 27 people were killed when a fire broke out during daytime renovation work at a nightclub in central Istanbul, the city governor's office said on Tuesday.

Firefighters and other first responders surrounded the charred and smoking entrance to the club, which occupies two floors underneath a 16-storey residential building in the city's Gayrettepe district.

One additional injured person was in critical condition at a hospital, the governor's office said.

Three prosecutors are investigating the blaze and five people were ordered to be detained, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

