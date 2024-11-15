Fire kills at least 10 elderly people in Spanish retirement home

<p>Madrid: At least 10 elderly people were killed when fire ripped through a retirement home in the northern Spanish town of Villafranca del Ebro early on Friday, authorities said.</p><p>The blaze started in one of the rooms, Fernando Beltran, the national government's top official in the region, told reporters.</p><p>All the victims were elderly people living in the "Jardines de Villafranca" residence, he added.</p><p>The fire started at around 5 am (0400 GMT) and it took around two hours for firefighters to put it out, a spokesperson for the regional government said.</p>.Spain on red alert for extreme rains in Catalonia and Andalusia.<p>Two people were in a critical condition and several were being treated, mainly for smoke inhalation, mayor Volga Ramirez, said. Ramirez said her husband helped evacuate the elderly.</p><p>Firefighters - who came from around Zaragoza, a city 35 km (22 miles) away - were at the scene with ambulances and police, the regional government spokesperson said. The cause of the fire was still being investigated.</p>