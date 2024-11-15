Home
Homeworld

Fire kills at least 10 elderly people in Spanish retirement home

The blaze started in one of the rooms, Fernando Beltran, the national government's top official in the region, told reporters.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 09:54 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 09:54 IST
World newsspainFiremadrid

