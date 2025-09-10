Menu
Homeworld

Five juveniles dead in clashes in Nepal prison, over 7,000 prisoners escape from different jails amid unrest

According to authorities, 149 of the 585 inmates from the prison and 76 of the 176 detainees from the juvenile home escaped during the incident.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 13:20 IST
