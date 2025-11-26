<p>Five civilians were killed and nine injured in an explosion in an arms depot in the town of Kafr Takharim in Syria's Idlib province, the media office of the internal security directorate in Idlib said on Wednesday.</p><p>The victims were still under the rubble and rescue teams were continuing recovery operations, state-run Ekhbariya TV said, citing an official.</p>.Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria.<p>There have been explosions at around a dozen arms depots in Syria over the last year. The explosions have usually been blamed on poor storage. </p>