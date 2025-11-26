Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Five killed in explosion in Syria's Idlib

The victims were still under the rubble and rescue teams were continuing recovery operations.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 13:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 13:07 IST
World newsSyriaExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us