Five killed in Las Vegas shooting, suspect dead by suicide

Police in North Las Vegas said on Tuesday that a man suspected of shooting and killing five people the night before killed himself with his gun when confronted by police.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Eric Adams, 47, and said that officers acting on tips found him on Tuesday morning at a local business.

Adams, who was armed with a gun, then fled into the backyard of a nearby residence.

"Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide," the police statement read.