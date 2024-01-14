JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Five Pakistan army personnel killed in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 00:29 IST

Follow Us

Peshawar: Five Pakistan Army personnel were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan province of southwestern Pakistan, the ISPR said.

The security forces conducted an operation in the Buleda area of Kech District when terrorists exploded an Improvised Explosive Device on a security forces’ vehicle, triggering an intense fire exchange, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

The security personnel immediately responded to the fire and effectively engaged the terrorists, killing three of them.

However, five soldiers were left dead during the operation.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 January 2024, 00:29 IST)
World newsPakistanBalochistan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT