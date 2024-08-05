Florida prepares for landfall as tropical storm Debby strengthens

Parts of the Southeast prepared Sunday for the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby, which was expected to make landfall over Florida's Big Bend coast as a hurricane early Monday, bringing potentially "catastrophic flooding" and heavy rainfall to the region this week, forecasters said.
Officials in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina activated emergency resources, opened temporary shelters and urged residents of low-lying coastal areas in the storm's path to evacuate.
Storm surge warnings were in effect for parts of the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts, with up to 10 feet of surge expected in some areas. "This is a life-threatening situation," the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
Tornadoes were possible through Monday morning across Florida and parts of southeastern Georgia as the storm approached.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis activated about 3,000 members of the state National Guard to help respond to the storm. Fifteen counties issued voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders covering thousands of residents where storm surge and major flooding was expected.
Once it reaches Florida's shores, Debby's effects will be less about its wind and more about its rain, DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday.
The system is expected to then move across southern Georgia from Monday into Tuesday, the hurricane center said.
Debby was expected to unleash 6 to 12 inches of rain in parts of Florida throughout the week. Rainfall of 10 to 20 inches was expected in Georgia and South Carolina, with up to 30 inches in some areas through Friday, forecasters said.
The storm was expected to reach Georgia early Tuesday.
