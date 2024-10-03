Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Football can improve wellbeing of people in prison – and could help stop reoffending

Sports programmes have the potential to improve lives by offering, among other things, positive social connection.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 06:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 06:34 IST
World newsFootballSports NewsrehabilitationPrison

Follow us on :

Follow Us