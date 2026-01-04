Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Force, self defence or law enforcement? What international law says about US action in Venezuela

The Trump administration has sought to frame the operation as a law enforcement action rather than a military one, describing Maduro as a fugitive wanted by US courts.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 13:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 13:26 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumplawsVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us