Former Dutch PM dies hand-in-hand with wife as couple opts for euthanasia

Dries van Agt, the former Dutch prime minister died earlier this month hand-in-hand with his wife, as the couple opted for euthanasia.

"In consultation with the immediate family, we announce that our founder and honorary chairman Dries van Agt passed away on Monday, February 5, in his hometown of Nijmegen," announced The Rights Forum in their press note.

The press note revealed that both Van Agt and his wife had been experiencing deteriorating health.

"He died together hand-in-hand with his beloved wife Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg...with whom he was together for more than seventy years, and whom he always continued to refer to as 'my girl'," it added.