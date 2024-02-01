Former PM Imran Khan's leak of secret cable hurt Pakistan: Court

Islamabad: Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's leaking of a secret diplomatic cable hurt the South Asian nation economically, politically and diplomatically, said a detailed court judgment issued on Thursday after a guilty verdict that sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

The special court convicted Khan on Tuesday for leaking state secrets, and also disqualified the former cricket star from holding any public office for 10 years, a setback to him and his party ahead of the Feb. 8 general election.

"It is evident that Pakistan has faced serious economic, diplomatic and political consequences due to the offences committed by accused Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi," the judgment said, adding, "which in turn weakened Pakistan's economy, thus, adversely affecting national security."

The judgment found Khan, 71, guilty of making public as well as mishandling, misusing, and tampering with a secret cable from Pakistan's ambassador in Washington to the Islamabad government. It found him guilty on four counts under the Official Secrets Act.