Former police officer convicted in murder of George Floyd stabbed in prison: Report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd, has been stabbed in federal prison and was seriously injured, the Associated Press said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Floyd's death sparked protests in many cities in the United States and around the world against police brutality and racism after Chauvin, who is white, knelt on the handcuffed Black man's neck for more than nine minutes in a 2020 murder caught on cellphone video.

Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate on Friday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, the news agency said, citing a source who was not authorized to discuss the attack and sought anonymity.