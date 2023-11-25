JOIN US
Homeworld

Former police officer convicted in murder of George Floyd stabbed in prison: Report

Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate on Friday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 04:12 IST

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd, has been stabbed in federal prison and was seriously injured, the Associated Press said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Floyd's death sparked protests in many cities in the United States and around the world against police brutality and racism after Chauvin, who is white, knelt on the handcuffed Black man's neck for more than nine minutes in a 2020 murder caught on cellphone video.

Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate on Friday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, the news agency said, citing a source who was not authorized to discuss the attack and sought anonymity.

A spokesperson at the Tucson prison was not immediately available to confirm the report for Reuters.

Zach Graham, an attorney on the defense team at Chauvin's trial, said the firm, Minneapolis-based Halberg Criminal Defense, had no comment on the reported stabbing.

A member of Chauvin's appellate team, Greg Erickson, said he had no knowledge of such an incident.

Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, as well as a concurrent 22-1/2 years for murder on his conviction in Minnesota state court. 

(Published 25 November 2023, 04:12 IST)
