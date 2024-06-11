Former UK pop star Gary Glitter ordered to pay sex abuse victim $650,000

London: Former British pop singer Gary Glitter was on Tuesday ordered to pay a woman he sexually abused as a child more than 500,000 pounds ($637,000) in damages.

The 80-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, shot to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star before he was later repeatedly convicted and jailed for child sex crimes.

Gadd was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of indecently assaulting three girls in the 1970s.

One of those three victims, who said she was 12 when Gadd raped and sexually assaulted her, sued the singer at London's High Court for damages caused by the abuse.