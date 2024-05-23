Four confirmed dead in Iowa tornado as more storms threaten Southern Plains

Four people were killed and at least 35 were hurt, Iowa authorities said Wednesday, after a tornado slashed through the farming town of Greenfield the day before and reduced homes and other buildings to heaps of twisted rubble.

Officials were still assessing the full extent of property damage in Greenfield, a community of 2,000 about 60 miles (97 km) southwest of Des Moines, the state capital.

The tally of casualties was announced by the Iowa Department of Public Safety at the end of a day in which rescue teams picked through fields of debris left by the deadly twister in search of people who might be trapped in the wreckage.

"When we have this many homes that have been destroyed, fully demolished, we want to make sure every person is accounted for," Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla told a morning news conference.

The agency did not immediately say whether anyone was still reported missing or whether the search for victims was continuing.

No details were provided about the precise circumstances of the four storm-related fatalities. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.