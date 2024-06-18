Four Indian spies trying to curb Khalistan movement in Australia were secretly asked to leave: Report

He further alleged that another such call was made to him, following which Indian authorities even visited his parents' home back in Punjab, where they warned the latter that they had orders to kill anyone found plotting against the country.

Two months after this incident, another Khalistani activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was executed in Vancouver outside a gurudwara, following which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of orchestrating the hit. India has denied all such allegations and asked for concrete proof in this regard from Canada.

The report claims that Indian intelligence officers in Australia were trying to access sensitive defence-related information as well as the country's airport security protocols. It also accuses them of targetting politicians and a state police service.

The report quotes Australia’s intelligence chief Mike Burgess from 2021 when he said that his agency had dealt with a "nest of spies" who were "quietly and professionally" removed from the country.

While Four Corners confirmed in the report that "at least four" Indian intelligence officers were asked to leave Australia, reports surfaced in May 2024 that two were given a similar treatment back in 2020.

Four Corners says that these four individuals "left one by one" but does not specify whether they were among those asked to leave in 2020. However, the charges in both cases are the same.

The report claims that Harjinder Singh's situation is not an isolated incident, and that more Sikh separatists in Australia have been targetted by Indian officials. A number of Khalistani activists told the publication that Indian authorities visited their families back in Punjab with threats against their overseas activism.

Two claimed that they were detained when they visited India and one of them was not allowed to leave for Sydney for several days.

The report has also accused members of the Indian diaspora in Australia of trying to "infiltrate politics" in the country, starting with locals governments and then moving up to the federal parliament.

It says that one of the founding members of Overseas Friends of the BJP (OFBJP)—Rahul Jethi—who holds influence in the Liberal Party's affairs in north-west Sydney, has been recruiting a rising number of Indian-Australians to branches of the party.