JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Four people killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

After the incident, the police have sealed the entire area and started massive combing operation to arrest the culprits involved in the assault.
Last Updated 10 January 2024, 09:27 IST

Follow Us

Peshawar: At least four people, including three policemen, were killed after terrorists attacked a toll plaza in Pakistan's northwestern region on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened when unidentified terrorists attacked Laachi toll plaza in Kohat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday morning.

"Terrorists attacked the Laachi toll plaza in KPK provinces' Kohat district. Four people including three policemen were killed," said the police. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the site to control the situation.

After the incident, the police have sealed the entire area and started massive combing operation to arrest the culprits involved in the assault.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also seen a rise in violence with deadly incursions by militants last year. Last January, at least 101 people were killed, mostly police officers, when a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman attacked a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 January 2024, 09:27 IST)
World newsPakistanTerrorist attackKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT