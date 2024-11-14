Free IVF treatment from father of 100 kids: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's latest offer to women

<p>Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who has been a sperm donor for quite some time, is offering to finance In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatments to women who are willing to use his sperm to have a baby.</p><p>With the help of <a href="https://altravita-ivf.com/free-ivf-with-pavel-durov-donated-sperm.html">AltraVita</a> fertility clinic, the Russian billionaire is offering to help more women to have babies through IVF. The clinic made an announcement on their official website saying, “In our clinic you can undergo IVF for free, using Pavel Durov’s sperm-one of the most famous and successful entrepreneurs of our time. This opportunity is one of a kind and the number of slots is limited.”</p>.<p>This announcement has taken the internet by storm and has been making headlines ever since. The website further added, “Pavel Durov is willing to finance all the IVF protocols that use his sperm. It is a very generous contribution to society from someone who wants to help those dreaming of becoming parents.”</p><p>Pavel earlier had shared a post on his telegram channel stating that he already has fathered over a hundred biological children in 12 countries.</p><p>Durov had shared a lengthy post on his <a href="https://t.me/durov/339">Telegram</a> channel where he said, “Fifteen years ago, a friend of mine approached me with a weird request. He said that he and his wife couldn’t have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby. I laughed my ass off before realising he was dead serious.”</p><p>“Fast forward to 2024, my past donating activity has helped over a hundred couples in 12 countries to have kids. Moreover, many years after I stopped being a donor, at least one IVF clinic still has my frozen sperm available for anonymous use by families who want to have kids,” Pavel further added.</p><p>Pavel also wishes to destigmatise several notions around sperm donation. In his <a href="https://t.me/durov/339">Telegram</a> channel he wrote, “I also want to help destigmatize the whole notion of sperm donation and incentivize more healthy men to do it, so that families struggling to have kids can enjoy more options. Defy convention — redefine the norm!"</p>