<p>Paris: French actress Charlotte Arnould wrote on social media on Tuesday that film star Gerard Depardieu had been ordered to face trial for allegedly raping her.</p><p>The Paris prosecutor's office and her lawyer did not respond to a request for confirmation of Arnould's comments. Depardieu's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>Depardieu has denied wrongdoing in the case.</p><p>Investigative magistrates placed Depardieu under formal investigation on suspicion of rape and sexual assault in the case in 2022.</p><p>Actress Charlotte Arnould, 29, later revealed she was behind those accusations, saying she could not bear remaining silent any longer.</p> .<p>"I think I'm having trouble realising how huge this is. I'm relieved," Arnould wrote on Instagram.</p><p>A Paris court found Depardieu guilty in May in a separate case of sexually assaulting two women on a film set and handed him an 18-month suspended prison sentence.</p><p>Arnould was present in court earlier this year to follow that trial.</p>