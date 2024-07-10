French left, centrists, tussle to form government

Paris: Leaders from the left-wing bloc that topped France's legislative election on Sunday and the runner-up centrists continued on Wednesday a frenzied race to try to put together rival bids to form a viable government.

The unexpected outcome of the snap election, in which the left benefited from a surprise surge but no group won an absolute majority, has plunged France into uncertainty, with no obvious path to a stable government.

The New Popular Front(NFP) alliance of the hard left France Unbowed, Communists, Socialists and Greens and Macron's centrists both tried to woo lawmakers from each other's camp and beyond.

"I think there is an alternative to the New Popular Front," Aurore Berge, a senior lawmaker from Macron's Renaissance group told France 2 TV. "I think the French don't want the NFP's platform to be implemented, I think they don't want tax increases."