French left fights over PM role with current government all set to resign

Complicating matters in the euro zone's second biggest economy, President Emmanuel Macron has called on mainstream parties to forge an alliance to form a government, an option that would include some of the NFP but exclude France Unbowed.

"If we don't manage to find a solution in the hours, the days, to come, it would be a shipwreck," Roussel told BFM TV, describing the state of talks as "deplorable."

NFP parties, which beat Macron's centrists and Marine Le Pen's far-right in the snap election, have each put forward a number of names to run the government, only to see them shot down by at least one other member of the alliance.

Attal submitted his resignation to Macron just after losing the election. Macron initially rejected his resignation, but will chair a cabinet meeting at 11:30 am local time (0930 GMT) at which he could accept it.

This would allow Attal and other members of the government, including Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, to sit in parliament and take part in the election of the parliament's president on Thursday.

The government would stay in place in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is appointed.

It would be able to run current affairs and emergency situations but not submit new laws to parliament - not even the annual budget - or make any major changes, experts say.

Running current affairs would include making sure that the Olympics, that start on July 26, run smoothly.

There have been caretaker governments before in France, but none has ever stayed on for more than a few days.