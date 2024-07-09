French left says it can govern, but centrists say 'you need us'

However, centrists pointed out that the NFP was too far short of a majority to govern without support from their own parliamentary bloc. They implied that the NFP should break up so that its more moderate elements could form a broader coalition of centre-left, ecologist, centrist and centre-right parties.

"The centrist bloc is prepared to negotiate with all parties that share our republican values," said Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, the leader of Macron's Renaissance party, speaking on LCI television.

"Our pre-conditions need to be worked out, but our red lines are well-known," he said, listing support for the EU and for Ukraine, fighting racism and antisemitism, accelerating the transition to a green economy and maintaining efforts to boost France's attraction as an investment destination.

"That necessarily excludes Jean-Luc Melenchon and France Unbowed from the government equation," he said.

Not business as usual

But Olivier Faure, leader of the Socialist Party which won the second largest number of seats within the NFP alliance, just behind France Unbowed, rejected the centrist overtures and the idea of breaking up the NFP.

"The voters have rejected the outgoing government three times, in the European elections and in both rounds of the legislative election. The French people have made it clear they do not want more of the policies that have been pursued for seven years," he said on LCI, referring to Macron's time as president.

In the absence of clarity on when a new government could be formed, Macron asked Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Monday to stay on for the time being, to provide stability for the country.

Within the NFP camp, there appeared to be no consensus on who should replace Attal.

Melenchon and his France Unbowed allies were all saying it should be someone from their party, on the basis that it won the most seats out of all the members of the NFP alliance.

Asked on TF1 whether he wanted the job, Melenchon did not rule himself out but said it did not have to be him.

"I'm part of the solution, not the problem ... We'll talk about it amongst ourselves. We at France Unbowed have several candidates to put forward," he said, naming his close allies Manuel Bompard, Mathilde Panot and Clemence Guette.

But other NFP leaders, from the Socialist and Green parties, have said Melenchon himself could not be prime minister because he is too divisive, and have not conceded that the head of government should definitely be someone from France Unbowed.

While none of them has clearly put themselves forward, several names have been circulating in French media.

The most frequently cited since the election have been Faure, Raphael Glucksmann, who led France's left-wing ticket in the European elections, and Green leader Marine Tondelier.