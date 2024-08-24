French police officer hurt in suspected arson attack in front of synagogue

Paris: A French police officer was injured on Saturday when a blazing car exploded in the car park of a synagogue in the coastal town of La Grande-Motte, a police union representative said, and police said they were treating the incident as attempted arson.

"A car exploded in front of the synagogue in @lagrandemotte. A local police official was injured," William Maury, of police union Alliance Police Nationale, said on X. He told BFM TV the police officer's life was not in danger.

Local media said two cars had been on fire, one of which contained at least one gas canister.