From Barack Obama to George Bush: Check out how American politicians reacted to the shooting at Trump's rally

Democratic US representative and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

"As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed."

Republican former US President George W Bush

"Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

Democratic former US President Barack Obama

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

Republican US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

"Democrats wanted this to happen. They’ve wanted Trump gone for years and they’re prepared to do anything to make that happen."

Republican US representative Matt Gaetz, in social media post of video showing a bloodied Trump with his fist in the air

“FIGHT!”

Democratic former US representative Gabby Giffords, who was shot in 2011 and later founded a gun control group

"Political violence is terrifying. I know. I’m holding former president Trump, and all those affected by today’s indefensible act of violence in my heart. Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable—never."

No. 2 US House republican Steve Scalise, who was shot in 2017 in an act of political violence

"For weeks Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America. Clearly we’ve seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop."