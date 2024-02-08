From food truck 'India on Wheels' to tech startup, Bhavini Patel now running for US Congress

Patel soon became the first in her family to graduate from college. “Then I earned a scholarship to get my master’s at the University of Oxford. Since then I have been involved in various different public service efforts. When I think about the Indian diaspora, I think about the power of that story. To me, that's so much, it's very much so emblematic of the American dream. It's the power of an idea, being able to come from a small village growing up in poverty, but being able to raise a daughter, educate your children, and then raise a daughter that's running for US Congress. To me, that is the power of this country. That's the positivity of what this country has to offer, and that's what my candidacy is about, and that's what this campaign is about,” she said.