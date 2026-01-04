<p>The United States has captured or taken custody of foreign heads of state, often citing military action or criminal indictments. While Venezuelan President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/nicolas-maduros-final-plea-no-war-yes-peace-3850942">Nicolás Maduro</a>’s case is recent, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saddam-hussein">Saddam Hussein</a> and a few others faced similar action by the US in the past. </p><p><strong>Five foreign heads of state captured by US till date</strong></p>.<p><strong>Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela)</strong> </p>.<p>Early on Saturday, United States President Donald Trump captured Venezuela’s President, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores as part of a military operation. Maduro was in a New York detention center on Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered an audacious US raid to capture the South American leader and take control of the country and its vast oil reserves.</p>.Nicolas Maduro is out but it's unclear who is running Venezuela.<p><strong>Saddam Hussein (Iraq)</strong></p>.<p>Another big headline hit the TV screens and newspapers in early 2000s. The US captured Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on December 13 in 2003. The State claimed the leader supported al-Qaeda and similar armed groups. The world witnessed what happened later: Saddam stood trial and was given the death penalty. He was executed by hanging for crimes against humanity on December 30, 2006.</p>.<p><strong>Manuel Noriega (Panama)</strong></p><p>Exactly 36 years from Maduro being taken to custody, the US took similar action against Panama’s military dictator Manuel Noriega. The US indicted the leader for drug smuggling in Miami. Noriega died during his sentence in prison in 2017. </p>.<p><strong>Juan Orlando Hernández (Honduras) </strong></p><p>Another case from pages of history lists down Hernandez. Days after he stepped down from his service as president of Honduras, he was captured by the US. Similar to other foreign heads, he too was alleged having connection with illegal drug trade, sentencing to 45 years. It took place in 2022, later pardoned in late 2025. </p>.Explained | Was the US capture of Venezuela's president legal?.<p><strong>Jean-Bertrand Aristide (Haiti)</strong> </p><p>The kidnapping of the then-President of Haiti, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, was never confirmed by the US. While Aristide claimed so, the State denied the allegations and stated it only facilitated his voluntary departure.</p>