Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

From Saddam Hussein to Maduro: Five foreign heads of state captured by US before Venezuela crisis

Early on Saturday, United States President Donald Trump captured Venezuela’s President, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores as part of a military operation.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 11:00 IST
World newsUSSaddam HusseinNicolas Maduro

Follow us on :

Follow Us