From vehicle emissions control to industrial restructuring: Here's how Beijing tackled air pollution; China shares 'step-by-step guide' for Delhi
The spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India said that both China and India are aware of the struggle with air pollution caused due to rampant urbanisation and shared insights on how her country tackled the crisis
🔹 Adopt ultra-strict regulations like China 6NI (on par with Euro 6) 🔹 Phase-out retired old, high-emission vehicles 🔹 Curb car growth via license-plate lotteries and odd-even / weekday driving… pic.twitter.com/E0cFp4wgsV