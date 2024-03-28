From village to prison to Africa’s youngest elected president

Ndiaganiao, Senegal: The first election that Bassirou Diomaye Faye ever won was the one that just made him the president-elect of Senegal.

Before his victory in the election last Sunday, 10 days after he was released from jail, Faye had only ever run for mayor of his hometown, Ndiaganiao — a small settlement on a sandy track, crisscrossed by horse carts carrying women and their wares to the market. He lost that election, in 2022, to the ruling party’s candidate.

Few in Senegal know the remarkable journey of the 44-year-old tax inspector who rode a wave of youth discontent to become — once inaugurated — Africa’s youngest elected president. Provisional results officially released Tuesday showed he won with 54 per cent of the vote.

But through interviews with family and friends in Ndiaganiao and the outlying village where he was raised, a picture emerged of a studious, loyal, curious and sometimes stubborn man, rooted in Senegalese traditions and his Islamic faith, with a deep understanding of the predicament facing his country’s legion of frustrated youth.

“He didn’t come from nowhere,” Diomaye Faye, the uncle after whom he is named, said in an interview at the president-elect’s family home, a tidy, modest compound that hosted a huge, impromptu party Sunday night. He added, “This family is not new to ruling.”

Faye’s forefather, a hunter, was the founder of their village centuries ago. His grandfather was the village chief and one of the African soldiers conscripted by France to fight in World War I before he was badly wounded in battle. Returning home, his grandfather fought for the establishment of the first high school in Ndiaganiao — a struggle that was such a threat to colonial-era administrators that it landed him in jail.

“Bassirou grew up in an environment where people fight for other people’s rights,” Diomaye Faye said of his nephew.

It was standing up for his political ally that got Faye jailed. He was imprisoned last April over a Facebook post criticizing the government for its prosecution of Ousmane Sonko, Senegal’s foremost opposition politician.

Sonko was barred from running for president after he was convicted of defamation and of corrupting a minor (he had been accused of rape but was acquitted on those charges). So Sonko named Faye his proxy.

At the time, Faye was imprisoned in a tiny cell where he slept, ate, showered and exercised with three other prisoners. He spent 10 months in that jail cell, from which he started his bid for the presidency.

When Faye and Sonko were released two weeks ago — 10 days before a presidential election that the incumbent, Macky Sall, had tried and failed to cancel — almost everyone in the West African country knew Sonko’s name.

But few knew Faye’s. The two men immediately hit the campaign trail together, trying to change that. The goal appeared to be to make their names synonymous, and it may have worked: On election day, many young people said they were “voting for Sonko.”