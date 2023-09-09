G20 declaration deplores all acts of religious hatred against persons, religious symbols, holy books

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his introductory remarks at the start of the G20 meeting said, "India is a land of diversity of faith, spirituality and traditions. Many major religions of the world were born here, and every religion of the world has found respect here."

"As the 'mother of democracy,' our belief in dialogue and democratic principles has been unwavering since time immemorial. Our global conduct is rooted in the fundamental principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which means 'world is one family', Modi said in his speech.