Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

G20 not clear enough on Russian, Middle East conflicts, says Scholz

Likewise, he regretted the fact the communique did not clearly state Israel's right to self defence and Hamas' responsibility for the current escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 19:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 19:13 IST
World newsGermanyG20Olaf Scholz

Follow us on :

Follow Us