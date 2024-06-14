G7 Summit 2024: Glimpses from Day 1

World leaders Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Giorgia Meloni, Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel attend a skydiving demonstration, on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden stand together on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.
G7 leaders watch as a skydiver drops with his parachute with a flag of France, on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a skydiving demonstration, on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds a G7 Italia banner next to the world leaders on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Joe Biden sign a new security agreement between the United States and Ukraine, Savelletri, Italy.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listens to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a working session at the G7 summit in Fasano, Italy.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Heiko von der Leyen arrive to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.
European Council President Charles Michel and his wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien arrive to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida arrive to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.
Published 14 June 2024, 12:16 IST