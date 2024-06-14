Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

G7 Summit 2024: Glimpses from Day 1

Leaders from the Group of 7 nations gathered in southern Italy for the summit on Thursday. The summit is organised to discuss and coordinate policy on major global issues. Here is a glipse from Day 1 of the summit.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 12:16 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 12:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
World leaders Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Giorgia Meloni, Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel attend a skydiving demonstration, on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

World leaders Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Giorgia Meloni, Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel attend a skydiving demonstration, on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden stand together on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden stand together on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

Credit: PTI

G7 leaders watch as a skydiver drops with his parachute with a flag of France, on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

G7 leaders watch as a skydiver drops with his parachute with a flag of France, on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

Credit; Reuters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a skydiving demonstration, on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a skydiving demonstration, on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds a G7 Italia banner next to the world leaders on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds a G7 Italia banner next to the world leaders on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Joe Biden sign a new security agreement between the United States and Ukraine, Savelletri, Italy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Joe Biden sign a new security agreement between the United States and Ukraine, Savelletri, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listens to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a working session at the G7 summit in Fasano, Italy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listens to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a working session at the G7 summit in Fasano, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Heiko von der Leyen arrive to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Heiko von der Leyen arrive to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

European Council President Charles Michel and his wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien arrive to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

European Council President Charles Michel and his wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien arrive to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida arrive to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida arrive to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a dinner at Swabian Castle in Brindisi, Italy.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2024, 12:16 IST
World newsEmmanuel MacronRishi SunakItalyJustin TrudeauGiorgia MeloniG7 summit​​​​​​​Joe Biden

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT