G7 Summit: Leaders backed fairer international tax system, says Italy's PM Meloni

Borgo Egnazia, Italy: Leaders of the Group of Seven gave strong political support for a fairer international taxation system, based on a global minimum tax, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.
Speaking at the end of the G7 summit, Meloni said a multilateral convention on a global minimum tax was ready to be signed off at a technical level.
"It is now up to countries to express their political will. Italy's (support) is there and I hope it will be done as soon as possible," Meloni said.
Published 15 June 2024, 13:37 IST