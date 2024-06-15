Home
G7 Summit: Leaders backed fairer international tax system, says Italy's PM Meloni

Speaking at the end of the G7 summit, Meloni said a multilateral convention on a global minimum tax was ready to be signed off at a technical level.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 June 2024, 13:37 IST
Borgo Egnazia, Italy: Leaders of the Group of Seven gave strong political support for a fairer international taxation system, based on a global minimum tax, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.

Speaking at the end of the G7 summit, Meloni said a multilateral convention on a global minimum tax was ready to be signed off at a technical level.

"It is now up to countries to express their political will. Italy's (support) is there and I hope it will be done as soon as possible," Meloni said.

Published 15 June 2024, 13:37 IST
