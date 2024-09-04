Georgia high school student, 14, shoots and kills 4 while wounding 9

Atlanta: A 14-year-old student killed two fellow students and two teachers, while wounding nine others, in a shooting at a Georgia high school on Wednesday, just weeks after classes began, authorities said.

The shooting was the first of the new school year in the US, a stark reminder of the threat of gun violence in schools and colleges across the nation.

The shooting left four dead at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, and nine people were taken to hospitals with various injuries from gunshots, investigators said at a press conference.

The suspect, identified as Colt Gray, 14, a student at the school, was in custody and will be charged and tried as an adult, said Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect was speaking with investigators, but they declined to say if they knew what motivated him. They also did not say what type of gun was used in the shooting.