Georgia tests a novel tactic in school shootings: Putting parents on trial

In a landmark criminal case in Michigan this year, James and Jennifer Crumbley became the first parents convicted in connection with killings carried out by their child in a mass shooting.

Now, in the first mass school shooting in the United States since those convictions, Georgia officials appear poised to try the same tactic. On Thursday, prosecutors filed charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, against the father of the suspected gunman, saying he had provided a gun to his son “with knowledge that he was a threat to himself and others.”

Such charges were all but unheard of before the Michigan case, and the Georgia prosecution will test the emerging push to hold parents responsible for mass shootings by young people.

The bigger test may be whether the prospect of criminal prosecution spurs parents to do more to seek help for troubled children and to keep them away from guns in a country awash in firearms.

Proponents of such prosecutions have said that charging parents can help prevent young people from carrying out such shootings. But critics say it’s a misguided effort that scapegoats parents while lawmakers fail to act to reduce gun violence. And its effectiveness as a deterrent may be limited by the deep dysfunction at play in the families of some of the young people implicated in mass shootings.

The prosecution of the Crumbleys, after their 15-year-old son killed four people in 2021 at a high school outside Detroit, was seen as a long shot. But in separate trials, the Crumbleys were convicted of involuntary manslaughter and were sentenced to 10 years in prison.

"I’m not a big fan of finger-pointing, post tragedy, but we have an accountability problem in this country,” said Michele Gay, whose daughter, Josephine Grace, was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. “This whole accountability discussion has been absent from the conversation for far, far too long.”