German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says G20 declaration backs Ukraine's sovereignty

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the G20 summit declaration agreed on Saturday demonstrated a clear position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine by saying that the territorial integrity of countries cannot be called into question with violence.
"It is a statement which supports the territorial and sovereign integrity of Ukraine," Scholz said, speaking from the summit venue in New Delhi.
The Group of 20 nations adopted a consensus declaration that avoided condemnation of Russia for the war in Ukraine but called on all states to refrain from the use of force to seize territory.