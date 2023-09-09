Home
Homeworld

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says G20 declaration backs Ukraine's sovereignty

The consensus declaration avoided condemnation of Russia for the war in Ukraine but called on all states to refrain from the use of force to seize territory.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 14:46 IST

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the G20 summit declaration agreed on Saturday demonstrated a clear position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine by saying that the territorial integrity of countries cannot be called into question with violence.

"It is a statement which supports the territorial and sovereign integrity of Ukraine," Scholz said, speaking from the summit venue in New Delhi.

The Group of 20 nations adopted a consensus declaration that avoided condemnation of Russia for the war in Ukraine but called on all states to refrain from the use of force to seize territory.

(Published 09 September 2023, 14:46 IST)
